Filed under: Two-Minute Drill

Tweet: Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots' turnover issues against Ravens

By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 25, 2022, 4:12pm EDT

Ball security is job security— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 25, 2022

The New England Patriots turned the football over four times during their 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and ex-Patriot Julian Edelman found some clear words during the game.
