Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell landed hard on Mac Jones’ left leg during Sunday’s contest with the New England Patriots, causing the young quarterback to exit the game. Afterwards, the veteran expressed regret over how the play ended.

“Just trying to get pressure on him. Hit him. Make him uncomfortable,” Campbell told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of the game. I hope he is okay.”

Jones hopped off the field on one leg, and headed straight to the locker room while assisted by members of the Patriots’ training and medical staff. The fear is that he suffered a high ankle sprain that might keep him out several weeks.

Before the injury, Jones and the New England offense struggled against the Ravens. While the unit did have some encouraging moment, it turned the football over four times — including thrice through Jones interceptions — and ended up losing with a final score of 37-26.