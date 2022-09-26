Amid uncertainty surrounding injured starting quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots are entering Week 4 as massive road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 10-point underdogs.

That is the biggest disparity between two opponents this week in the entire league. For comparison, the next closest game has the Jacksonville Jaguars as 7-point underdogs on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Obviously, Mac Jones’ injury is the main reason for that early line. The sophomore QB went down with an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While initial X-rays came back negative, the fear is that he suffered a high ankle sprain that might keep him out for the next couple of weeks.

With his status against the Packers in doubt, the oddsmakers have little trust that the Patriots can keep the game close while led by backup Brian Hoyer.

The over/under for Patriots-Packers has been set at 41.5 points.