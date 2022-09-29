New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is a name to watch for a future head coach position. The latest to agree with this assessment is Sport Illustrated’s Conor Orr, who listed Mayo among the top candidates to get one of the 32 jobs next year.

Jerod Mayo, Inside Linebackers Coach, PatriotsMayo is beloved in New England. Perhaps the best fit may be waiting out whatever the future brings in Foxborough, although the secret is out: Mayo interviewed with both the Broncos and the Raiders and has been championed as a future head coach. The Patriot Brand may have taken a hit, but that doesn’t change the fact that Mayo is worth bringing in.

The Patriots’ linebackers coach since 2019, Mayo has drawn some head-coaching interest in the past. He talked with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and just earlier this year was in touch with both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders.

While all three teams eventually went in different directions, there is no doubt that Mayo will get more opportunities — possibly as early as 2023.