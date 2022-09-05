The New England Patriots are a hard team to predict entering the 2022 NFL regular season, but veteran sportswriter Peter King is still trying his best. Making his picks for the upcoming campaign, he made little mention of New England — for good reason: he predicts the team to end 2022 with a losing season.

According to the latest Football Morning in America column, he thinks the Patriots will win just seven of their 17 games:

Surprise records: Detroit 7-10, New England 7-10, Jacksonville 7-10.

Elsewhere, King predicts the Buffalo Bills to win not just the AFC East but the whole darn thing: he has Buffalo beat the Green Bay Packers with a final score of 30-23 in Super Bowl LVII.