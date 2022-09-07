Former Patriots offensive lineman, assistant coach Guy Morriss dead at 71

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman and assistant coach Guy Morriss has passed away. Morriss died on Monday, Sep. 5 at the age of 71.

Morriss entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973, and spent his first 11 seasons with the club. He joined the Patriots in 1984 and spent four seasons with them in reserve capacity.

Playing as a center, guard and long snapper over the course of his career, Morriss appeared in a combined 229 regular season and playoff games between his stints in Philadelphia and New England. After ending his active career after the 1987 season, he remained with the Patriots as their offensive line coach.

Morriss left in 1990 to pursue other coaching opportunities. Among his stops were head coaching gigs at Kentucky (2001-02) and Baylor (2003-07).

No cause of death has been announced yet. Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.