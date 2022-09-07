The New England Patriots have lost three straight games against their Week 1 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, and if the oddsmakers are to be believed that negative streak will continue. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are headed into the regular season opener as 3.5-point underdogs.

It is not hard to see why. Not only is New England entering the game with considerable questions, especially on the offensive side of the ball, the team has also struggled as of late when traveling to Miami: the Patriots have lost two straight on the road against the Dolphins, and seven of their last 10.

In order to start the season on the right track and exorcise some South Beach demons, New England head coach Bill Belichick has decided to change things up a bit: the team already traveled to Miami on Tuesday in order to get a proper opportunity to get acclimated to the conditions.

Whether or not this will help remains to be seen, but given the Patriots’ recent history it is worth a shot.

The over/under for the game has been set at 46.5.