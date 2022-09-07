Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins visits Raiders

Jamie Collins has had a quiet free agency experience since he entered the open market in mid-March, but the former New England Patriots linebacker has recently gotten some action. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Collins visited the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2013, Collins quickly developed into one of the NFL’s most versatile playmakers and a starting member of the team’s defense. However, New England traded him to the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2016 season.

He spent two-and-a-half years with the Browns but was released in 2019, paving the way for a return to New England. Following a successful one-year stint with the Patriots, Collins left again: this time, he joined the Detroit Lions on a three-year free agency deal but early in his second season was cut again. Collins eventually re-signed with the Patriots once more, appearing in 11 games during the 2021 season.

All in all, Collins has a combined 131 regular season and playoff games on his career résumé. He registered a combined 761 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 14 interceptions. He furthermore scored a pair of touchdowns — one a fumble return, the other a pick-six — and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2014.