Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Mac Jones hits Tyquan Thornton for touchdown against Dolphins By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Jan 1, 2023, 1:29pm EST

Mac Jones to Tyquan Thornton gives the @Patriots the lead! : #MIAvsNE on CBS : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/b9AODMuLy1 pic.twitter.com/Qmrpdo5EZc— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023 The New England Patriots offense came out swinging against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The unit drove 81 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a Mac Jones touchdown pass to rookie Tyquan Thornton.
