. @Patriots take the lead on a pick-6! : #MIAvsNE on CBS : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/b9AODMuLy1 pic.twitter.com/XZGMmfPCGj

The New England Patriots defense has done it again. Kyle Dugger intercepted Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter, returning the pick 39 yards for a touchdown. It’s Dugger’s third score of the season.