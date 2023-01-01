Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Patriots defense records second interception against Dolphins By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Jan 1, 2023, 3:29pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Patriots defense records second interception against Dolphins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Athlete alert @justjjones | #ForeverNE : @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/q94OcQWyTO— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2023 The New England Patriots defense continues making plays. This time it was cornerback Jonathan Jones, who intercepted Miami Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on a pass deflected by wideout Tyreek Hill. In This Stream Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: Christian Barmore does the ‘Waddle’ after sack against Dolphins Watch: Patriots defense records second interception against Dolphins Watch: Kyle Dugger does it again, scores pick-six against Dolphins View all 41 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...