FINAL SCORE Patriots 23 : 21 Dolphins

Watch: Patriots defense records second interception against Dolphins

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots defense continues making plays. This time it was cornerback Jonathan Jones, who intercepted Miami Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on a pass deflected by wideout Tyreek Hill.

