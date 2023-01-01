Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Patriots increase their lead with Mac Jones-Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Jan 1, 2023, 3:50pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Patriots increase their lead with Mac Jones-Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mac to Meyers! @Patriots take a two-possession lead! : #MIAvsNE on CBS : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/b9AODMuLy1 pic.twitter.com/mwlMdvwevS— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023 The New England Patriots have gone up nine points over the Miami Dolphins. Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers draw responsible for it, connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass. The Patriots are up 23-14 over Miami with 4:37 to go. In This Stream Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: Christian Barmore does the ‘Waddle’ after sack against Dolphins Watch: Patriots increase their lead with Mac Jones-Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass Watch: Patriots defense records second interception against Dolphins View all 41 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...