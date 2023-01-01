 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 23 : 21 Dolphins

Watch: Patriots increase their lead with Mac Jones-Jakobi Meyers touchdown pass

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots have gone up nine points over the Miami Dolphins. Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers draw responsible for it, connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass. The Patriots are up 23-14 over Miami with 4:37 to go.

