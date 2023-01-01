 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 23 : 21 Dolphins

Watch: Matthew Slater leaves Gillette Stadium, potentially for the final time

New England Patriots great Matthew Slater, who at 37 is a candidate to retire during the offseason, might have played his final home game on Sunday. The Patriots won 23-21 against the Miami Dolphins.

