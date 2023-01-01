Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Matthew Slater leaves Gillette Stadium, potentially for the final time By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Updated Jan 1, 2023, 4:58pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Matthew Slater leaves Gillette Stadium, potentially for the final time Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Captain Slate pic.twitter.com/1g9zOBMi0m— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2023 New England Patriots great Matthew Slater, who at 37 is a candidate to retire during the offseason, might have played his final home game on Sunday. The Patriots won 23-21 against the Miami Dolphins. In This Stream Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Watch: Matthew Slater leaves Gillette Stadium, potentially for the final time Watch: Christian Barmore does the ‘Waddle’ after sack against Dolphins View all 41 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
