The New York Jets showed some progress in their second year under head coach Robert Saleh, but in the end the result is an all-too-familiar one: they will not participate in the playoffs.

The team’s 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday sealed the Jets’ fate. In turn, their NFL-leading postseason drought will extend to 12 years without a playoff berth.

New York’s last playoff game was a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game back in January 2011. Since then, the club has gone through four different head coaches, but a return to the dance has not happened.

What the loss in Seattle also has made official is that the Jets will end the 2022 season with a losing record for the seventh straight year. There is a chance that they will leave he AFC East cellar, though: if they beat the Miami Dolphins next week, both clubs would be 8-9 with New York winning out on the head-to-head tiebreaker.