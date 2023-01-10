Ex-Patriots quarterbacks Michael Bishop, Tim Tebow voted into College Football Hall of Fame

The College Football Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023, and among the 18 players selected are three who spent time with the New England Patriots. Quarterbacks Michael Bishop (Kansas State) and Tim Tebow (Florida) made the cut, as did offensive lineman Robert Gallery (Iowa).

Bishop originally joined the Patriots as a seventh-round selection in the 1999 draft. He spent two seasons with the organization, and saw action in eight games in a backup capacity. In total, he ended his career in New England — and the NFL as a whole — completing three of nine pass attempts for 80 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Tebow arrived in New England in 2013, after flaming out in both Denver and New York. The former first-round draft pick was reunited with his former Broncos head coach, Josh McDaniels, but failed to make the roster as a third quarterback behind Tom Brady and Ryan Mallett. He went 11-for-30 for 145 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three preseason contests; he also carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards.

Gallery signed a one-year free agency contract with the Patriots in March 2012. Five months later, the former second overall draft pick via way of Oakland and Seattle announced his retirement. Unlike Tebow, he never even appeared in a preseason game for the team.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted on Dec. 5, 2023.