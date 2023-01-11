Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has been named the latest AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, thanks to a standout performance on Sunday against the New England Patriots. In what was 35-23 Bills victory, Hines was responsible for 14 points: he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns to put his team on a path to victory.

Hines ran back the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards to give the Bills a 7-0 lead. After the team fell behind 17-14 in the third quarter, he had another runback from 101 yards out.

The 26-year-old therefore became the first player with two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game since Seattle’s Leon Washington accomplished the feat in Week 3 of the 2010 season.

The award is the second of Hines’ career. He had previously won it with the Indianapolis Colts, after returning two punts for touchdowns in Week 16 of the 2019 season.