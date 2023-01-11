 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills’ Nyheim Hines named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after two return touchdowns against Patriots

Related: Poor kickoff coverage plagues Patriots in season-ending defeat in Buffalo

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has been named the latest AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, thanks to a standout performance on Sunday against the New England Patriots. In what was 35-23 Bills victory, Hines was responsible for 14 points: he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns to put his team on a path to victory.

Hines ran back the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards to give the Bills a 7-0 lead. After the team fell behind 17-14 in the third quarter, he had another runback from 101 yards out.

The 26-year-old therefore became the first player with two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game since Seattle’s Leon Washington accomplished the feat in Week 3 of the 2010 season.

The award is the second of Hines’ career. He had previously won it with the Indianapolis Colts, after returning two punts for touchdowns in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Bills: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 51 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...