The 2022 season was a challenge for the New York Jets, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As a consequence, the man leading the unit will not be back next year: as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are “mutually parting ways.”

LaFleur, the brother of Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, rose to prominence in San Francisco but moved to the Jets alongside Robert Saleh in 2021. In two years leading the club’s offense it ranked 28th and 29th in scoring while the development of sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson did not go as planned.

While it appears Wilson will get another chance to prove himself in 2023, the man running his offense for the previous two seasons is now out. LaFleur should be able to find a new home quickly, though, given that he remains an emerging name in coaching circles.

As for the Jets, it remains to be seen how they will replace their now-former OC. Promoting within seems like a possible solution, but they might very well look outside the building as well — potentially competing against the New England Patriots on the coordinator market.