"These guys don't respect the game and don't respect coaches the way we used to. I've never seen anyone talk back to Bill [Belichick]." Vince Wilfork calls out the "entitled" attitude of some of the younger players in the NFL pic.twitter.com/PY8BmbRtnu

In light of rumors that rookie cornerback Jack Jones might have talked back to head coach Bill Belichick about his recent suspension, New England Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork shared his thoughts. Safe to say, he’s not necessarily a fan of what he perceives as an attitude of entitlement shown by younger players.