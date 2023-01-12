New England Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler has been named as a first-team selection to the NFL All-Rookie Team published by The Athletic.

Joining the team as an undrafted free agent, Schooler quickly developed into one of the league’s better kicking game players. As a result, he has now received the honor over, among others, his teammate Marcus Jones.

Special teams Brenden Schooler, Patriots Honorable mention: Dallis Flowers, Colts; Marcus Jones, Patriots; Velus Jones Jr., Bears; Rashid Shaheed, Saints; Montrell Washington, Broncos Bill Belichick didn’t exactly nail his offensive coordinator pick this year, but the dude knows how to find special teams talent. New England scooped up Brenden Schooler as an undrafted free agent, then Schooler developed into an ace on the team’s coverage units. He finished with 14 tackles (all on special teams) and a pair of fumble recoveries. His teammate, third-round pick Marcus Jones, was one of several rookies to stand out as a returner. Jones averaged a league-high 12.5 yards per punt return; fellow rookie Dallis Flowers paced all kick returners at 31.1 yards per attempt. — Burke

Besides Schooler and Jones, the Patriots had one other selection to the All-Rookie Team. First-round pick Cole Strange was named a honorable mention along the offensive line.