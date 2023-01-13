While the New England Patriots will not be competing in this year’s playoffs, one of their players will still have to work on the upcoming Super Wild Card Weekend. As was announced on Friday, safety Devin McCourty will join CBS Sports as a guest analyst on Sunday.

The Patriots team captain will share his expertise on two pre-game shows on Sunday. He will first appear on That Other Pregame Show at 9 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, followed by The NFL Today at 12 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

.@devinmccourty returns to CBS Sports as a guest analyst this Sunday!



THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW, 9 AM ET on CBS Sports Network



THE NFL TODAY, 12 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/M35Hp1rshO — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 12, 2023

McCourty visiting CBS is nothing new. He already served as a guest analyst on the same two pre-game shows during the Patriots’ bye week in November, therefore bringing some TV experience to his temporary gig.

More importantly, though, is the football experience he offers — and it is a lot.

Joining the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2010, McCourty has appeared in a combined 229 regular season and playoff games over the first 13 years of his career. A three-time Super Bowl winner and two-time Pro Bowl selection, he has been integral to New England’s Dynasty 2.0.

His future with the organization is in question, however. Not only is his contract set to void on the first day of the 2023 league year in mid-March, he also is a candidate for retirement at the age of 35.