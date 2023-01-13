With Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly on the trade block, several teams have been identified as potential landing spots. Among them is a New England Patriots team likely to overhaul its offense in 2023.

Could the Patriots really be a realistic trade partner for Arizona, though? At least according to the oddsmakers the answer is a clear “yes.”

Recent odds shared by DraftKings Sportsbook show that New England is seen as the second most likely destination for Hopkins (+450). Only the Green Bay Packers (+330) are given better odds at the moment. The Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and New York Giants (+750) are also situated the top of that list.

Despite failing to reach 1,000 yards for a second straight year, Hopkins is still one of the NFL’s better pass catchers. The 30-year-old finished the season with 79.7 receiving yards per game, ranking 10th in the NFL despite effectively playing only four games with starter Kyler Murray as his quarterback.

In games with the starting QB in the lineup, he averaged 96.3 yards — a number that would have ranked third in a league-wide comparison. All in all, Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

With Arizona entering a rebuild after parting ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and seeing general manager Steve Keim step down, however, the team appears to be willing to part ways with the three-time All-Pro. If so, the Patriots look like a natural landing spot.

The team, after all, struggled on offense in 2022 and does not have any elite talent on Hopkins’ level at the wide receiver position. While on the wrong side of 30, he would give quarterback Mac Jones a bona fide pass-catching option and help create favorable matchups for the rest of the team’s skill position personnel.