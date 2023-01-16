New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley will interview with the New York Jets this week, and we now know when. According to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the two parties will meet on Tuesday.

Caley, 39, is the longest-tenured member of the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff. Originally arriving in 2015 as an assistant on that side of the ball, he was promoted to his current position in 2017.

He has worked with the tight ends ever since, and along the way established himself as a candidate to move to offensive coordinator at one point. But despite the position opening up in 2022 with the departure of Josh McDaniels, the Patriots decided not to promote him — a collaborate effort led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge was instead introduced.

The experiment that did not go as planned, which in turn led to New England now looking for a “real” coordinator to take over. Caley is a candidate for that position as well, but he is also receiving some interest from the Patriots’ division rivals.