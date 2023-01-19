The Miami Dolphins announced several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday, and most of them have a prior connection to the New England Patriots.

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was fired, as were safeties coach Steve Gregory and outside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie. Also let go was assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

Before joining the Dolphins in 2019, Boyer spent 13 years in New England. He started out as a defensive assistant in 2006 and by 2009 was trusted with coaching the team’s defensive backs. He spent the final seven seasons of his time with the Patriots as cornerbacks coach, earning three Super Bowl rings.

“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” said Miami head coach Mike McDaniel in a statement. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”

As for Gregory and McKenzie, they both played for the Patriots during their active careers. Gregory was a starter-level safety in 2012 and 2013. McKenzie joined the club as a third-round draft pick in 2009 but did not see any in-game action in his two seasons in New England.

Steve Ferentz, meanwhile, also has a connection to New England albeit more indirectly: he is the brother of current Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz.