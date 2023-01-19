New England Patriots part-time general manager Matthew Judon is at it again. With his team eliminated from the playoffs and therefore in the offseason, the Pro Bowl linebacker is out on social media trying to recruit players to join him in New England.

His latest target is future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.

Aye ain’t nobody wearing 99 in New England. Just saying ‍♂️ — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) January 19, 2023

Judon’s selling point to bring Donald on board? Nobody in New England is wearing a jersey with Donald’s No. 99 on it. The number was last occupied by practice squad linebacker Jamie Collins. The Patriots, however, did not retain Collins and instead let his contract expire rather than sign him to a reserve/futures contract.

As a result, the No. 99 jersey would be open for Donald to take. The only problem is that the 31-year-old remains under contract with the Rams through 2024, when his deal will void.

Of course, that fact alone has never stopped Judon from shooting his shot.