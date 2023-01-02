Update 1/2/2022: Bills-Bengals suspended following terrifying Damar Hamlin injury

More than an hour after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a scary-looking injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL has officially called the game. Play has been suspended.

The game will be resumed at another point, although no details have been made available yet.

Original story 1/2/2022: Bills-Bengals temporarily suspended following terrifying Damar Hamlin injury

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended following a scary-looking injury suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter.

Hamlin, 24, made a tackle on the field but did not get up after the play was over. He was quickly tended to by medical personnel, but remained on the ground almost 20 minutes. According to reports from Paycor Stadium, CPR had to be administered and he was in need of supplemental oxygen.

Hamlin was eventually transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. Per Joe Danneman of FOX 19 in Cincinnati, Hamlin did have a pulse but was not breathing on his own. He is in critical condition, according to a report by FOX 19’s Tricia Macke.

One hour after the incident, the game officially remains suspended with no decision yet made whether or not play will resume. Obviously, though, the most important story is Hamlin’s well-being.