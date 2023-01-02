 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots players express support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin following in-game collapse

By Bernd Buchmasser
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be transported to a local hospital via ambulance. He remains in critical condition.

The situation led to an outpour of support on social media — from hundreds of thousands of dollars getting donated to Hamlin’s GoFundMe, to players, teams and fans expressing their well-wishes for the 24-year-old. Among that latter group were the New England Patriots and several of their players.

Here is a quick collection of what they posted in support of the second-year defensive back:

QB Mac Jones:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley:

WR Kendrick Bourne:

WR DeVante Parker:

QB Brian Hoyer:

DT Davon Godchaux:

LB Josh Uche:

QB Bailey Zappe:

OT Trent Brown:

TE Jonnu Smith:

CB Jonathan Jones:

S Adrian Phillips:

B Damien Harris:

One hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was eventually suspended. No further information is available at the time.

