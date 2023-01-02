Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be transported to a local hospital via ambulance. He remains in critical condition.

The situation led to an outpour of support on social media — from hundreds of thousands of dollars getting donated to Hamlin’s GoFundMe, to players, teams and fans expressing their well-wishes for the 24-year-old. Among that latter group were the New England Patriots and several of their players.

Here is a quick collection of what they posted in support of the second-year defensive back:

QB Mac Jones:

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. — Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley:

WR Kendrick Bourne:

WORST PART ABOUT THIS GAME! LORD WE NEED YOU TO KEEP DAMAR HERE! PLEASE IN JESUS NAME! — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2023

WR DeVante Parker:

Prayers up mannn 3️⃣ — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) January 3, 2023

QB Brian Hoyer:

Please God let Damar be ok — Brian Hoyer (@bhoyer7) January 3, 2023

DT Davon Godchaux:

Prayers up for #3 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 3, 2023

LB Josh Uche:

Prayers up for D ham — Josh Uche (@_Uche35) January 3, 2023

QB Bailey Zappe:

Praying for Damar Hamlin — Bailey Zappe (@baileyzappe04) January 3, 2023

OT Trent Brown:

Prayers to Damar Hamlin and family/loved ones — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 3, 2023

TE Jonnu Smith:

Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God’s purpose is perfect — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) January 3, 2023

CB Jonathan Jones:

Prayers going up — J Jones (@justjjones) January 3, 2023

S Adrian Phillips:

We with you too https://t.co/4bZHtv8ijw — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 3, 2023

B Damien Harris:

Prayers up.. — Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 3, 2023

One hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was eventually suspended. No further information is available at the time.