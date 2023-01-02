Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be transported to a local hospital via ambulance. He remains in critical condition.
The situation led to an outpour of support on social media — from hundreds of thousands of dollars getting donated to Hamlin’s GoFundMe, to players, teams and fans expressing their well-wishes for the 24-year-old. Among that latter group were the New England Patriots and several of their players.
Here is a quick collection of what they posted in support of the second-year defensive back:
QB Mac Jones:
Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.— Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) January 3, 2023
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley:
Prayers Up https://t.co/SmtS6mRqbh— JB (@NVBentley33) January 3, 2023
WR Kendrick Bourne:
WORST PART ABOUT THIS GAME! LORD WE NEED YOU TO KEEP DAMAR HERE! PLEASE IN JESUS NAME!— Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 3, 2023
WR DeVante Parker:
Prayers up mannn 3️⃣— DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) January 3, 2023
QB Brian Hoyer:
Please God let Damar be ok— Brian Hoyer (@bhoyer7) January 3, 2023
DT Davon Godchaux:
Prayers up for #3— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 3, 2023
LB Josh Uche:
Prayers up for D ham— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) January 3, 2023
QB Bailey Zappe:
Praying for Damar Hamlin— Bailey Zappe (@baileyzappe04) January 3, 2023
OT Trent Brown:
Prayers to Damar Hamlin and family/loved ones— Trent Brown (@Trent) January 3, 2023
TE Jonnu Smith:
Praying fervently for Damar Hamlin, his family, loved ones, teammates, coaches, and entire NFL family. God’s purpose is perfect— Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) January 3, 2023
CB Jonathan Jones:
Prayers going up— J Jones (@justjjones) January 3, 2023
S Adrian Phillips:
We with you too https://t.co/4bZHtv8ijw— Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) January 3, 2023
B Damien Harris:
Prayers up..— Damien Harris (@DHx34) January 3, 2023
One hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the game between Buffalo and Cincinnati was eventually suspended. No further information is available at the time.
