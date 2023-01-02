Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during his team’s Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to an outpour of love for the 24-year-old. One way people are showing their support is by donating Hamlin’s chosen charity, his The Chasing M’s Foundation.

The sophomore defender is hosting an annual toy drive, and as part of it set up a GoFundMe page. The original goal was to raise $2,500, and about that amount had been raised by the time he went down in the first quarter of Monday’s game.

Since then, however, the NFL community has rallied behind Hamlin and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars. Over 41,000 individual donations have been made to his charity, resulting in more than $1 million being raised — and counting.

“Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community,” Hamlin wrote about the project.

Just one week ago, he held his third annual toy drive:

If you too want to support Hamlin’s cause, please click here.