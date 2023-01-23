Bills remain the only AFC East team without a Super Bowl win

The Buffalo Bills lost their divisional round playoff game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, failing to build on the momentum of a 13-3 regular season. As a result of their 27-10 loss and resulting postseason elimination, the Bills remain for another year as the only team in the AFC East without a Super Bowl victory on its palmarès.

A total of five teams either call or once called the division their home. Four of them have lifted the now-called Vince Lombardi Trophy at one point, with the full list of championships as follows:

1. New England Patriots: 6

2. Miami Dolphins: 2

t-3. New York Jets: 1

t-3. Indianapolis Colts: 1

5. Buffalo Bills: 0

The Bills have had their chances to win a title, though. Not only did they look like a Super Bowl favorite through most of this current season, they also made it to four straight championship games in the early 1990s.

However, they lost all four of them and therefore stand without a title to this day — which means they are still trailing a Colts team that left the division through 2002’s realignment and now plays in the AFC South.

The Patriots, meanwhile, remain as the only team in the AFC East to win a Super Bowl within the last 49 years.