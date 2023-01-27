It was one hell of a story, but no additional chapters will be added to it.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who retired after the 2020 season, will not be making a comeback. The 37-year-old has been the subject of rumors ever since stepping away, but he made a rather definitive statement during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.

“I’m done, boys,” Edelman said. “You can’t be two years out of the game coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you’re going to go out here and compete against these young bucks.”

Edelman added that he has “like, seven, eight plays a game” in him but that that would not be enough to convince him to come back.

Originally joining the Patriots as the 232nd selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, Edelman moved from quarterback to wide receiver and kick returner (and part-time defensive back) after his arrival at the pro level. While he played a comparatively specialized role during his first four seasons with the club, and made his biggest impact in the kicking game, he developed into Tom Brady’s go-to pass catcher in 2013.

Over the seasons that followed he played a pivotal role in helping the organization win three Super Bowls — including Super Bowl LIII that saw him take home MVP honors — while appearing in a combined 156 games. Edelman was also voted to the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s and retired in 2021 as the franchise’s playoff receiving leader.

Since stepping away from the game, there have been constant rumors about him potentially returning under the right circumstances. However, the current Inside the NFL co-host apparently has no desire to put on the cleats again.