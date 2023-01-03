The Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL Network announced on Tuesday that the group of finalists for enshrinement in 2023 would not be revealed later that same day.

Out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game in Cincinnati, the event has been moved back. According to a press released by the Hall of Fame, it is now tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Like most things NFL these days, time will tell whether or not the announcement will actually take place on Wednesday. If so, several former New England Patriots will keep a close eye on it.

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, defensive backs Rodney Harrison and Darrelle Revis, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker James Harrison and wide receiver Henry Ellard have all reached the semifinals and are now therefore eligible to take the next step toward the Hall of Fame. The same is true for offseason wideouts Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.