The New England Patriots joined the rest of the NFL in a social media tribute for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. All 32 of the league’s franchises changed their Twitter avatars to shows Hamlin’s jersey number — 3 — in combination with the message “Pray for Damar”.

The 24-year-old defensive back collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As was later announced, he had suffered cardiac arrest and had receive CPR on the spot.

Hamlin was later transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The game itself was suspended roughly an hour after he went down. The NFL announced on Tuesday that play would not resume this week.

New England’s upcoming game in Buffalo does remain scheduled in its original slot, however. Kickoff between the two teams is still set for Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.