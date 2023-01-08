Patriots wearing ‘Love for Damar’ shirts in pregame warmups against Bills

Hunter Henry giving us a look at the t-shirts many Patriots players and staff are wearing pregame today in support of Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/0wktLNVxoZ

The New England Patriots are showing the love for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin ahead of the two teams’ meeting in the regular season finale. They are wearing specialized “Love for Damar” shirts during warmups.

Hamlin collapsed during the Bills’ Monday night game versus the Cincinnati Bengals six days ago. He had to receive CPR on the field and was later transported to a local hospital. The 24-year-old is showing encouraging signs of progress but remain in critical care for the time being.

Buffalo’s game against the Bengals was canceled following the incident.