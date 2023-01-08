Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos NFL Playoff Picture Watch: Rob Gronkowski dresses up as Bob Ross, paints NFC playoff picture By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Jan 8, 2023, 12:50pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Rob Gronkowski dresses up as Bob Ross, paints NFC playoff picture Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Welcome to The Joy of Football ✨‼️ Join @RobGronkowski as he paints the NFC Playoff picture pic.twitter.com/SJjPofFjdt— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023 Fox did get creative presenting the NFC playoff picture ahead of Sunday’s games: ex-New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was dressed up as Bob Ross to paint it — happy mood and all. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
