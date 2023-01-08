 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LIVE SCORE Patriots 23 : 35 Bills

Filed under:

Watch: Rob Gronkowski dresses up as Bob Ross, paints NFC playoff picture

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

Fox did get creative presenting the NFC playoff picture ahead of Sunday’s games: ex-New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was dressed up as Bob Ross to paint it — happy mood and all.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...