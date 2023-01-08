 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 23 : 35 Bills

Filed under:

Watch: Mac Jones, DeVante Parker connect for Patriots’ second touchdown against Bills

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots have come down from seven down a second time against the Buffalo Bills. This time, Mac Jones connected with DeVante Parker for a 2-yard touchdown pass.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Bills: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 33 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...