How much do Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty mean to David Andrews? This emotional moment in Andrews’ post-game news conference reflects it. pic.twitter.com/LyfOjZ7Ju9

Long-time captains Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty might be headed for retirement following the the New England Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. Speaking to reporters after the 35-23 game, center David Andrews got emotional when asked how much they meant for him.

“A lot,” he said before leaving the podium with tears in his eyes.