While the New England Patriots and 17 other teams are on to the offseason, the rest of the league is headed for playoff football. The first 12 of those 14 clubs will take the field this week: the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend is upon us.

It features six games between Saturday and Monday, including one all-AFC East contest:

AFC playoff schedule

NFC playoff schedule

As can be seen, Super Wild Card weekend features three games between division rivals: Miami and Buffalo will square off for a third time this year, as will Baltimore and Cincinnati and Seattle and San Francisco.

Two teams who are not part of the action this coming weekend are the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Finishing atop their respective divisions, they have earned the lone first-round byes in the AFC and NFC.