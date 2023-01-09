Following the New England Patriots’ season-ending loss in Buffalo on Sunday, team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft sent a letter to the club’s season-ticket holders. As part of it he promised a “critical evaluation” of the football operations.

Joe Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub shared an excerpt of the latter on social media on Monday:

Unfortunately, our season ended sooner than we hoped yesterday afternoon in Buffalo. While we always want to be playing games with playoff implications in Week 18, our expectation was to perform better throughout the season and to advance through the playoffs. We can assure you that no one in our organization is satisfied with the results from this past season In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation as we strive to improve and return to the playoffs next year. When we welcome you back for the 2023 season, we anticipate presenting you with an improved product on the field, as well as many exciting new features and additions to Gillette Stadium. You have helped create a dominant home-field advantage over the past 20 years and we look forward to creating many more memorable moments in the years ahead.

Despite some offseason promise, New England ended its 2022 campaign with an 8-9 record and out of the playoffs. The team has now failed to qualify for the postseason in two of the three years since long-time quarterback Tom Brady’s departure.