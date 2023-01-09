The NFL’s “Black Monday” has claimed its next victim. One day after the conclusion of a 4-13 season, the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Additionally, general manager Steve Keim also stepped down from his position. The organization took to social media to make both moves public:

We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.

A one-time backup quarterback for the New England Patriots, Kingsbury arrived in Arizona in 2019. In tandem with first overall draft pick Kyler Murray he oversaw some steady growth over his first three years in the league: the team went from 5-10-1 to 8-8 to 10-6 between is 2019 and 2021 seasons.

In 2022 and after giving both Kingsbury and Keim contract extensions through 2027, however, the team took a massive step back. After winning just four of 17 games, ownership now pulled the plug on their tenure leading the Cardinals.

Kingsbury ends his first NFL head coaching gig with a 28-37-1 regular season record (.432) and one one-and-done playoff appearance.