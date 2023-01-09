Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital one week after in-game collapse

One week after his in-game collapse during the Buffalo Bills’ Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital. Dr. William Knight of UC Medical Center, where Hamlin has been treated since last week, announced the news on Monday.

Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills’ contest in Cincinnati. He had to receive CPR and supplemental oxygen on the field, before being transported to the nearby hospital. The game itself was suspended and later canceled due to the incident.

The sophomore defender remained in intensive care, but did show some encouraging signs of progress. By Thursday, he was able to open his eyes and communicate with hospital staff. Just a few days later, he has left Cincinnati and is being transferred to Buffalo where he will undergo the next step in his recovery.

In honor of Hamlin, the NFL used Week 18 to show its support: players and coaches were wearing “Love for Damar” shirts, while first responders were recognized at the Bills’ win over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.