The Dallas Cowboys offensive line will not be at full strength against the New England Patriots, but close to it. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Zack Martin are both expected to play in the Week 4 game.

Biadasz and Martin entered the weekend listed as questionable on the Cowboys’ final injury report. The former is dealing with a hamstring injury, while the latter is hampered by an ankle ailment; both were inactive during last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

While their return will be a boost to the Dallas O-line against a potent Patriots defense, the team will still be one starter short. Left tackle Tyron has already been ruled out because of a knee injury.

New England, meanwhile, has also ruled out a starting offensive lineman: guard Cole Strange did not make the trip to Dallas because of a knee injury suffered last Sunday.

The same also is true for cornerback Jonathan Jones, who himself is dealing with an ankle issue. Defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee) as well as cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) are questionable.

Dallas tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) carrried the same designation into game day.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium has been set for 4:25 p.m. ET.