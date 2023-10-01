The New England Patriots’ opening drive against the Dallas Cowboys came close to stalling on their own side of the field. On 3rd-and-6, however, quarterback Mac Jones connected with wide receiver Demario Douglas for what turned into a crucial conversion and more.

Douglas’ catch-and-run netted the team 42 yards to set the Patriots up at the Dallas 15. The play could have ended earlier than that, but he rookie put on a vicious spin move on Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson — allowing him to gain 10 more yards.

New England would fail to turn the big play and resulting field position into a touchdown, but it did end up kicking a field goal to tie the game at 3-3.