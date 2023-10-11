The New England Patriots have hit arguably the lowest point of the post-Tom Brady era. Losing back-to-back games by 30-plus points, they now find themselves at 1-4 and facing some serious questions about the future.

At the center of the speculation surrounding the team is head coach Bill Belichick. For Brady himself, however, Belichick will not change even with the results not looking the part.

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” he said, as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots, but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport. You know, it was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome.

“When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, God, there’s a lot of variables, there’s a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success. And I was a part of a lot of those teams, and I didn’t take any of those things for granted. I needed a great defense. I needed a great kicker. Obviously, I needed a great coach. I needed great receivers and a great O-line. If I was going to be successful as a player, I needed all those things. And I was fortunate to have a lot of those things over a long period of time.”

Despite Belichick’s job security now being called into question, Brady still thinks that his ex-coach’s approach is the correct one.

“Absolutely,” Brady replied. “I think that he’s got a very consistent approach that he’s always taken, and it’s the right approach. It’s try to prepare the players, give ’em the best opportunity to succeed. You know, you get out there on the field in the end, the coaches, once the play is called in the players have to go do it. And it takes a great coaching staff to win. It takes great players to win. It takes great front office support to win. It’s an organizational win. It’s an organizational loss.

“To ascribe a win or loss to one player — and they did that for me a lot with winning and I always say, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about us.’ And when you lose, as a leader, you take the blame and you give the credit when you win. But at the end of the day, it’s a team sport.”

The Patriots will play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, trying to get their season back on track.