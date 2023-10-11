Sergio Brown, a former NFL defensive back who started his career with the New England Patriots, is facing a first-degree murder charge. He was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with the death of his mother, and will soon be extradited from San Diego to Illinois.

Brown’s mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, was found dead last month near a creek behind her Maywood, IL home. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death has been ruled a homicide.

Brown himself went missing after his mother’s body was found. He traveled to Mexico, but was reportedly found by authorities and deported back to the United States.

Having spent his college career at Notre Dame, Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2010. He left New England after two seasons, and later spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons.

Brown last appeared in an NFL game as a member of the Buffalo Bills’ 2016 squad.

TMZ was first to report the news of his arrest.