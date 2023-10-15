Patriots’ new QB2 Malik Cunningham takes no quarterback reps in warmups against Raiders

The New England Patriots shook up their quarterback depth chart ahead of their Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, or so it seems. When it came to actually warming up ahead of the game, however, newly-minted QB2 Malik Cunningham took a grand total of zero reps at the position as spotted by the Boston Globe’s Christopher Price.

Instead, the undrafted rookie worked with the wide receivers — a position he has played extensively since joining the team earlier this year — as well as the returners. The QB reps, meanwhile, were shared by starter Mac Jones and inactive third emergency passer Bailey Zappe.

Cunningham was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, and immediately made the game day squad over previous backup QB Zappe. While his emergency status means that Zappe will only be able to enter the game in case the two others become unavailable, Cunningham’s usage remains a mystery at this point.

The Patriots’ road game against the Raiders will be kicked off at 4:05 p.m. ET.