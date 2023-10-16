Former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris suffered a scary-looking neck injury on Sunday Night Football. The 26-year-old remained on the ground after a collision in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game against the New York Giants, with players quickly signaling for medical help after the play.

Harris was eventually taken onto a stretcher and carried off the field in an ambulance. He was transferred to a local hospital for further testing, and according to Bills head coach Sean McDermott has movement in his arms and legs.

“My understanding is full movement right now,” McDermott said in his postgame presser. “Fortunate that he’s seemingly heading in a good direction with the reports that we’re getting. So I’m just very thankful to God for that.”

A third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harris spent the first four years of his career in New England. He joined the Bills as a free agent this offseason and has seen action in all six of the team’s games so far this fall, carrying the ball 23 times for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills and Patriots will face off at Gillette Stadium in Week 7.