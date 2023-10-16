Adam Butler ‘felt disrespected’ by Bill Belichick after Patriots-Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler, who spent the first four years of his career in New England, is no fan of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick not acknowledging him after the two teams’ meeting on Sunday.

One of several ex-Patriots on the Raiders’ roster, Butler was hoping to at least meet his former coach following Las Vegas’ 21-17 victory. However, neither that nor any other interaction happened.

“You don’t tell me, ‘You look good’ or ‘You don’t look good,’ whatever. ‘Kiss my ass.’ Something. But he didn’t say anything. So, I kind of felt disrespected,” Butler later told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about. Obviously, they are going through a tough time, but I mean, Geez, wave. Something. But, nothing.”

A former undrafted free agent, Butler appeared in a combined 70 regular season and playoff games for the Patriots between 2017 and 2020. He won one Super Bowl before taking his talents to Miami, and eventually Las Vegas earlier this year.