Coming off their third straight loss, the New England Patriots are headed into a brutal two-game stretch against two of the best teams in the NFL. They will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, following by a trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Week 8.

The first of those games will be a battle with the three-time defending division champions — a Bills team entering the week with a 4-2 record compared to New England’s 1-5. It therefore comes as no surprise that Buffalo is listed as a massive road favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The oddsmakers enter the week with the Bills a 9-point favorite over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The over/under for the game has been set at 41.5.

While the odds being that much in Buffalo’s favor seems drastic, the fact is that New England has shown little in recent weeks to suggest it will keep the game close. The Patriots have lost back-to-back-to-back games by a combined score of 93-20.

And even though the Bills did also not play their best football in a 14-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, they have proven themselves the superior team thus far this season. The odds suggest they will be again come Week 7.