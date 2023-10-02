The New England Patriots are entering Week 5 of the NFL regular season off the worst loss of the Bill Belichick era. Getting steamrolled 38-3 by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there is plenty of pessimism surrounding the team at the moment.

And yet, if the oddsmakers are to be believed, better times are ahead. Despite their blowout defeat in Dallas, the Patriots are listed as favorites heading into their fifth game of the year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Mac Jones and company are 1.5-point favorites as of Monday. The over/under for the game has been set at 39.5.

The Patriots being favored might come as a surprise given their 1-3 record and loss to the Cowboys, but they are a) playing at home, and b) going up against a Saints team with its own issues. New Orleans is coming off a lopsided defeat as well, dropping its Week 4 game 26-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fall to 2-2 on the year.

The game between New England and New Orleans is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.