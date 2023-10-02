The New England Patriots can start designating players to return from injured reserve starting this week, and it appears one candidate might indeed be close to a comeback. After missing the first four games with a shoulder injury, second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is apparently working out at the moment if a post on his Instagram account is to be believed.

A sign of things to come? It sure looks that way. For what it’s worth, the Patriots currently have one open spot on their 53-man team — one possibly held open for the speedy wide receiver who was selected in the second round of the draft just a year ago.