Patriots vs. Bills highlights: Jabrill Peppers intercepts Josh Allen’s first pass of the day

The New England Patriots started their Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on the right foot. After a promising drive to start the game resulted in a field goal and 3-0 lead, the team registered a takeaway on the very next snap from scrimmage: Bills quarterback Josh Allen attempted a deep pass but apparently did not see Jabrill Peppers.

The veteran safety picked off the ball no problem. The interception gave New England the ball at the Buffalo 45-yard line, and the team went on to turn the takeaway into an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown to go up 10-0.

For Peppers, who is having a low-key Pro Bowl season, this was his involvement in a third turnover this year: he forced a fumble in Week 1, popped a ball loose last week, and now notched his first INT of the year.